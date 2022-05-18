Rolling skating Edwardians on South Parade Pier 1909. Picture: Paul Costen collection
In this selection you will see tramway track being laid in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, HMS Ferret testing the boom defence across the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour, the concourse of Portsmouth and Southsea railway station and fresh bread arriving by row boat.
Tramway track being laid in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, in 1909. Picture: Paul Costen collection
HMS Ferret tests the boom defence across the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour in 1909.
Sandringham Hotel - Osborne Road/Nightingale Road (postmarked 1909)
The paddle steamer Duchess of Kent beached at the Hot Walls, Old Portsmouth, in September 1909after a collision in the Solent. Built in 1897, this paddler survived to be requisitioned for war service by the Royal Navy in 1916 and returned to the Solent crossing until she was sold in 1933. Picture: Paul Costen collection
Empire Day celebrations 24th May 1909.
The steps of what is now the Guildhall crowded with cadet musicians, we see Empire day on May 24, 1909. It must have been marvellous. Picture: R. James collection
The water fountain by Clarence Pier.
Sent in by Harry Tiler of Tipner, here we see a drinking fountain that once stood roughly west of where the roundabout is now situated by Clarence Pier.
A wedding from the past.
Sent in by Daphne Marsh of Hilsea we see a postcard with the picture of a couples wedding taken at St James's Church, Milton. Even in those far off days of 1909 there was a 'No Confetti' sign. To the left the notice board is telling of a trip to Windmill Hill, which was then a far off place above Chalton north of Horndean.
Fresh bread arrived by boat. Portsmouth Harbour 1909
August 1909. Vic Hutfield was Brenda Gilberts great uncle. He owned the Corinthian Motor Garage 1909/1911. It was in this garage that he built his aeroplane. It was in Mill Road, Gosport and by 1916 he had moved across the road.
A Hostler and Co Portsmouth. Gilberts shop. How the shop looked in 1909 when it first opened.