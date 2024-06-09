12 fascinating photos from Wymering's past you will adore

In the selection you will see a day at the races at Wymering Racecourse in the 1930s, a barrage balloon over what we believe is Wymering, a garden party at the beautiful Wymering Manor back in the day and the beginning of council houses on Portsdown Hill .

About 32 balloons were deployed in the Portsmouth area by 932 Squadron RAF Balloon Command. Barrage balloons were floated over certain areas to prevent enemy aircraft from flying close enough to attack the area. Balloons were raised on heavy cables which would destroy low flying aircraft. Enemies would have to fly above the balloons and be forced up into the range of the Anti-Aircraft Defences.