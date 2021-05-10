12 great images of Denmead and Hambledon through the years
Enjoy some interesting images of times gone by in these beautiful villages.
Monday, 10th May 2021, 4:54 pm
In this selection you will see an idyllic scene of the Gale’s Mill at Denmead that was built in 1819, an image of the aftermath of bombing and a crash landed German Heinkel aircraft in Denmead during the Battle of Britain in 1940 and a very old image of the Denmead Queen stagecoach.
You will also see an interesting image of The Bat and Ball at Hambledon from around 1905 and a peaceful looking image of Crossways at Hambledon in 1914.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.
Page 1 of 3