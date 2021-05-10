Gale's Mill at Denmead. The windmill was built in 1819 and demolished in 1922. Picture: Paul Costen collection

12 great images of Denmead and Hambledon through the years

Enjoy some interesting images of times gone by in these beautiful villages.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 10th May 2021, 4:54 pm

In this selection you will see an idyllic scene of the Gale’s Mill at Denmead that was built in 1819, an image of the aftermath of bombing and a crash landed German Heinkel aircraft in Denmead during the Battle of Britain in 1940 and a very old image of the Denmead Queen stagecoach.

You will also see an interesting image of The Bat and Ball at Hambledon from around 1905 and a peaceful looking image of Crossways at Hambledon in 1914.

1. Memories of Denmead and Hambledon

The old schools at Denmead. Picture: Paul Costen collection

Photo: The News archive

2. Memories of Denmead and Hambledon

The Green at Denmead with a World Stores delivery van on the right. Picture: Paul Costen collection

Photo: The News archive

3. Memories of Denmead and Hambledon

Bomb damage, Hambledon, 1940

Photo: The News archvie

4. Memories of Denmead and Hambledon

Crossways, Hambledon, about 1914

Photo: The News archive

