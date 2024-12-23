The ninth HMS Vanguard was the last and largest of Britain’s battleships and was commissioned in 1946.

She was 813ft length overall and 42,300 tons and built for the Royal Navy during the Second World War. One of her main roles was being the Royal Yacht during the royal family’s tour of South Africa in 1947.

She was broken up at Faslane in 1960 after being run aground at Portsmouth when she was on her way to the breakers yard.

She was never tested in combat, technology moved on and sadly there were severe budgetary constraints at the time she entered service, shortening her operational life.

1 . Remembering HMS Vanguard Horrified spectators flock to see the HMS Vanguard aground in Portsmouth Harbour, 1960. The News PP5336 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2 . Remembering HMS Vanguard The ship's company of the battleship HMS Vanguard. The two men on the barrels of A turret are polishing the muzzle and the tampions that can be seen inserted into the barrels. Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3 . Remembering HMS Vanguard Provincial buses lined up at Gosport Ferry Gardens as HMS Vanguard leaves Portsmouth Habour for the last time in August 1960. Photo: The News archive Photo Sales