12 memorable pictures of Royal Navy’s ‘last battleship’ HMS Vanguard

By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Jul 2020, 16:44 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 15:59 GMT
Mostly remembered for the dramatic day she ran aground at Spice Island, we take a look back at a memorable ship that was only in service for 14 years.

The ninth HMS Vanguard was the last and largest of Britain’s battleships and was commissioned in 1946.

She was 813ft length overall and 42,300 tons and built for the Royal Navy during the Second World War. One of her main roles was being the Royal Yacht during the royal family’s tour of South Africa in 1947.

She was broken up at Faslane in 1960 after being run aground at Portsmouth when she was on her way to the breakers yard.

She was never tested in combat, technology moved on and sadly there were severe budgetary constraints at the time she entered service, shortening her operational life.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: HMS Vernon | HMS Hermes | The history of Whale Island

Horrified spectators flock to see the HMS Vanguard aground in Portsmouth Harbour, 1960. The News PP5336

1. Remembering HMS Vanguard

Horrified spectators flock to see the HMS Vanguard aground in Portsmouth Harbour, 1960. The News PP5336 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The ship's company of the battleship HMS Vanguard. The two men on the barrels of A turret are polishing the muzzle and the tampions that can be seen inserted into the barrels.

2. Remembering HMS Vanguard

The ship's company of the battleship HMS Vanguard. The two men on the barrels of A turret are polishing the muzzle and the tampions that can be seen inserted into the barrels. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Provincial buses lined up at Gosport Ferry Gardens as HMS Vanguard leaves Portsmouth Habour for the last time in August 1960.

3. Remembering HMS Vanguard

Provincial buses lined up at Gosport Ferry Gardens as HMS Vanguard leaves Portsmouth Habour for the last time in August 1960. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
1947 and the Royal Family board HMS Vanguard for a tour of South Africa.

4. Remembering HMS Vanguard

1947 and the Royal Family board HMS Vanguard for a tour of South Africa. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HMS VanguardRoyal NavyBritainSouth AfricaPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice