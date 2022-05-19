Horse trams of the Provincial Tramway Company with Museum Road going off to the left and Landport Terrace behind the female pedestrian
12 photos of terraces from Portsmouth's past

There have been a few changes to these areas over the years, but history still remains in abundance.

By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 4:29 pm

You will see truly magnificent architecture in the buildings in this selection.

Included in this historic collection are horse trams of the Provincial Tramway Company at Landport Terrace, Selbourne Terrace, Fratton, with the railway station in the background, Kings Terrace, Southsea during the Blitz, a lovely image of Landport Terrace in 1906 and Birth place of Charles Dickens at 1 Mile End Terrace, Portsmouth1916.

1. Southsea terrace memories

Portsmouth University's Rees Hall, formerly the Pier Hotel, on the corner of Southsea Terrace and Bellevue Terrace, Southsea. Picture: Courtesy of Shirley Alton

2. Southsea terrace memories

Selbourne Terrace, Fratton, with the railway station in the background

3. Fratton terrace memories

Fratton Bridge, Portsmouth, from the corner of Selbourne Terrace early in the 1950s.

4. Southsea terrace memories

The Royal Pier Hotel on the corner of Southsea Terrace and Bellevue Terrace

