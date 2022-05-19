Southsea Rose Garden. A Summer view with Model Village flag beyond
By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 11:37 am

In this selection you will see the Rock Gardens lit up at night, a couple of stunning Southsea Rose Garden summer views, an interesting view of the Lagoon Gardens at Hilsea, the pleasure gardens at Hilsea Lido and the Italian Gardens at Southsea.

Southsea Rock Gardens lit up at night

Photo: The News archive

The Italian Gardens, Southsea.

Photo: The News archive

The pleasure gardens at Hilsea Lido looking east in the 1950s

Photo: The News archive

The Lagoon Gardens, Hilsea. Picture: Paul Costen collection

Photo: The News archive

