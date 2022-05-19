In this selection you will see the Rock Gardens lit up at night, a couple of stunning Southsea Rose Garden summer views, an interesting view of the Lagoon Gardens at Hilsea, the pleasure gardens at Hilsea Lido and the Italian Gardens at Southsea.
Southsea Rock Gardens lit up at night
Photo: The News archive
The Italian Gardens, Southsea.
Photo: The News archive
The pleasure gardens at Hilsea Lido looking east in the 1950s
Photo: The News archive
The Lagoon Gardens, Hilsea. Picture: Paul Costen collection
Photo: The News archive