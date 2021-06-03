Elm Grove, Southsea, in the 1930s. Picture: Paul Costen collection

12 pictures of Elm Grove in Southsea that will transport you back in time

Southsea’s Elm Grove has always been a very busy road and a hive of activity for years, as these images show

By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 4:00 pm

Be transported back in time and enjoy looking through some of these old images from the past.

1. Memories of Elm Grove in Southsea

When milk was delivered by hand. Described as the oldest milkman in Portsmouth in 1914 it looks like the photograph was taken in Elm Grove. Picture: Robert James collection.

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo

2. Memories of Elm Grove in Southsea

Chris Evans posted this fantastic picture of Elm Grove from 1925 into our Portsmouth nostalgia Facebook group.

Photo: Chris Evans

Buy photo

3. Memories of Elm Grove in Southsea

Portsmouth's first set of traffic lights on the corner of Elm Grove and Grove Road, Southsea, in 1933

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo

4. Memories of Elm Grove in Southsea

Elm Grove, Southsea. Picture: Courtesy of Paul Costen.

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3