12 pictures of West Street in Fareham from 2006

As the main shopping street in Fareham, there’s always something going on in West Street.

By Tom Morton
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 2:06pm

Here we look through our archives for a slice of Fareham life in 2006 – in which we see classic car displays and a bizarre story about whistlers – yes, people who whistle – being allowed back into a newsagent.

HMS Collingwood field gun team stop for a photograph in Fareham Shopping Precinct at West Street, with Rainbow Centre service secretary Jo Candy, left, and office manager Julie Woodward, after pulling their gun and limber from the naval establishment in Newgate Lane. They were raising sponsorship for the Rainbow Centre in May 2006
Rachel Hicks, right, from the Fareham Fairtrade Working Group, shows a variety of Fair Trade products with Sue Thomasson, centre, and Sandra Villier from Sainsburys in West Street in March 2006
Most Popular
The new owner of Pyramid News in West Street, Fareham Dharshi Siva was welcoming back whistlers to the shop in March 2006. They had previously been banned by the former owner Salvatore Caminito who said people whistled to annoy him
Claire Worsley, 21, from north Fareham, with her Pride of Place photographic exhibition panel entitled "Growing Up" which was on show at Westbury Manor Museum, West Street in March 2006
Pictures of staff at The Well in West Street who were nominated for Best Service in The Vote competition
Gosport Judo Club held a series of displays on Saturday December 15, 2006 in West Street
South Hampshire Vehicle Preservation Society showed vintage automobiles in West Street in 2006. Stuart Cleaver from Denmead with his 1928 Austin 16/6 Holden tourer
Barry Daniels from Curdridge polishes his 1935 Rolls Royce 20/25 at the South Hampshire Vehicle Preservation Society exhibition of vintage cars in West Street in 2006
The aftermath of a smash and grab raid at Ernest Jones in Fareham Shopping Centre
Fareham's Christmas lights switch-on in November 2006
The empty former shop Reel Style at 126 West Street, Fareham in January 2006
Jackie Massey retired as owner of Ronald Wilson Jewellers in December 2006, heralding the closure of the shop had traded on West Street for more than 50 years
