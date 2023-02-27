Here we look through our archives for a slice of
Fareham life in 2006 – in which we see classic car displays and a bizarre story about whistlers – yes, people who whistle – being allowed back into a newsagent. HMS Collingwood field gun team stop for a photograph in Fareham Shopping Precinct at West Street, with Rainbow Centre service secretary Jo Candy, left, and office manager Julie Woodward, after pulling their gun and limber from the naval establishment in Newgate Lane. They were raising sponsorship for the Rainbow Centre in May 2006 Rachel Hicks, right, from the Fareham Fairtrade Working Group, shows a variety of Fair Trade products with Sue Thomasson, centre, and Sandra Villier from Sainsburys in West Street in March 2006 The new owner of Pyramid News in West Street, Fareham Dharshi Siva was welcoming back whistlers to the shop in March 2006. They had previously been banned by the former owner Salvatore Caminito who said people whistled to annoy him Claire Worsley, 21, from north Fareham, with her Pride of Place photographic exhibition panel entitled "Growing Up" which was on show at Westbury Manor Museum, West Street in March 2006 Pictures of staff at The Well in West Street who were nominated for Best Service in The Vote competition Gosport Judo Club held a series of displays on Saturday December 15, 2006 in West Street South Hampshire Vehicle Preservation Society showed vintage automobiles in West Street in 2006. Stuart Cleaver from Denmead with his 1928 Austin 16/6 Holden tourer Barry Daniels from Curdridge polishes his 1935 Rolls Royce 20/25 at the South Hampshire Vehicle Preservation Society exhibition of vintage cars in West Street in 2006 The aftermath of a smash and grab raid at Ernest Jones in Fareham Shopping Centre Fareham's Christmas lights switch-on in November 2006 The empty former shop Reel Style at 126 West Street, Fareham in January 2006 Jackie Massey retired as owner of Ronald Wilson Jewellers in December 2006, heralding the closure of the shop had traded on West Street for more than 50 years