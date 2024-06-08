12 sensational photos taking you right back to Havant and Waterlooville in 1993

By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Jun 2020, 17:15 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 12:11 BST
Have a look into the past and see what it was like all those years ago.

After glimpses of what Portsmouth and Gosport were like in 1993, we have had a look at how Havant and Waterlooville has changed since then.

If you would like to purchase an image from the gallery contact our photosales department. Telephone 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

North Street, Havant 1993. The News 2073-2

1. Havant in 1993

North Street, Havant 1993. The News 2073-2 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Havant MP David Willetts talking to Linda Newell manager of the Havant Tourist Information Office (left) and Elizabeth Aitchison, 1993. The News PP4525

2. Havant in 1993

Havant MP David Willetts talking to Linda Newell manager of the Havant Tourist Information Office (left) and Elizabeth Aitchison, 1993. The News PP4525 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Stewart Luke heads the team at Portsmouth Water Company in West Street, Havant, in making sure our water tastes just right in 1993. The News PP1957

3. Havant in 1993

Stewart Luke heads the team at Portsmouth Water Company in West Street, Havant, in making sure our water tastes just right in 1993. The News PP1957 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Havant canoeist Michael Grimes, 17, splashes around in the warm sea water in 1993. The News PP3025

4. Havant in 1993

Havant canoeist Michael Grimes, 17, splashes around in the warm sea water in 1993. The News PP3025 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Gosport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.