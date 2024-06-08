12 sensational photos taking you right back to Havant and Waterlooville in 1993

After glimpses of what Portsmouth and Gosport were like in 1993, we have had a look at how Havant and Waterlooville has changed since then.
1. Havant in 1993
North Street, Havant 1993. The News 2073-2 Photo: The News archive
2. Havant in 1993
Havant MP David Willetts talking to Linda Newell manager of the Havant Tourist Information Office (left) and Elizabeth Aitchison, 1993. The News PP4525 Photo: The News archive
3. Havant in 1993
Stewart Luke heads the team at Portsmouth Water Company in West Street, Havant, in making sure our water tastes just right in 1993. The News PP1957 Photo: The News archive
4. Havant in 1993
Havant canoeist Michael Grimes, 17, splashes around in the warm sea water in 1993. The News PP3025 Photo: The News archive
