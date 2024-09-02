12 stunning old photos of Havant’s West Street
Published 24th Aug 2020, 18:39 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 11:34 BST
From the shops to the modes of transport, Havant’s town centre has changed so much in recent decades.
Today we have had a look back at what West Street looked like up to a century ago – and horse and carts were a regular fixture.
Do you recognise any of the shops or places in these photos?
1. Memories of West Street in Havant
West Street, Havant 1971. Picture: The News PP616 Photo: The News archive
2. Memories of West Street in Havant
Waggonettes in Havant West Street. Picture: Ralph Cousins collection. Photo: The News archive
3. Memories of West Street in Havant
West Street, Havant, in the 1930's. Photo: The News archive
4. Memories of West Street in Havant
West Street, Havant Precinct 1983. Picture: The News 11507 Photo: The News archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.