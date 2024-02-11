12 stunning photos capturing the aftermath of the Portsmouth air raids

In this selection you will see damage at Portsmouth Harbour Station, with a train off the rails, an air raid siren outside Portsmouth Guildhall and the damage to it after the raid.
You will also see a large hole in the gas holder at Rudmore after it was bombed.
Air raid shelters were built in many Portsmouth streets Photo: The News archive
Inside a Portsmouth air raid shelter Photo: The News archive
The devestation caused to the Harbour Station after being blitzed during the war. This view looking towards Gosport on August 13 1940 shows why the station was closed for such a time. Photo: The News archive
An air raid siren outside the Guildhall, Portsmouth Photo: The News archive