12 stunning photos capturing the aftermath of the Portsmouth air raids

We think you will be interested to see what life was like for people during these difficult times.
By Steve Deeks
Published 1st Mar 2021, 17:48 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 17:17 GMT

In this selection you will see damage at Portsmouth Harbour Station, with a train off the rails, an air raid siren outside Portsmouth Guildhall and the damage to it after the raid.

You will also see a large hole in the gas holder at Rudmore after it was bombed.

Air raid shelters were built in many Portsmouth streets

1. Memories of Portsmouth air raids

Air raid shelters were built in many Portsmouth streets Photo: The News archive

Inside a Portsmouth air raid shelter

2. Memories of Portsmouth air raids

Inside a Portsmouth air raid shelter Photo: The News archive

The devestation caused to the Harbour Station after being blitzed during the war. This view looking towards Gosport on August 13 1940 shows why the station was closed for such a time.

3. Memories of Portsmouth air raids

The devestation caused to the Harbour Station after being blitzed during the war. This view looking towards Gosport on August 13 1940 shows why the station was closed for such a time. Photo: The News archive

An air raid siren outside the Guildhall, Portsmouth

4. An air raid siren outside the Guildhall, Portsmouth

An air raid siren outside the Guildhall, Portsmouth Photo: The News archive

