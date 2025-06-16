13 brilliant picture memories from Route 66 in Portsmouth during the '00s you will not want to miss

By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Jun 2025, 15:31 BST
Over the years Guildhall Walk has been a popular place for revellers to enjoy themselves when out for a night in Portsmouth.

Many bars and clubs have called this street home and provided many memorable nights.

We have taken a dive into The News archives to find pictures from one of the nightclubs in Guildhall Walk that is no longer around – Route 66. This club provided great times for people who used to go there in the ‘00s.

Enjoy looking through this gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

Revellers having a good time at Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (040893-0054)

1. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (040893-0054) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Revellers having a good time at the Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (043813-0008)

2. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (043813-0008) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Revellers having a good time at Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (040893-0007)

3. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (040893-0007) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Revellers enjoying the scene at Route 66 Nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (041590-0021)

4. Was this you?

Revellers enjoying the scene at Route 66 Nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (041590-0021) Photo: Michael Scaddan

