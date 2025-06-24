13 great clubbing memories in Portsmouth that take you back to 2012

By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Jun 2025, 14:52 BST
Take a trip back in time with these fun memories of clubbing in 2012.

Face on the Floor at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays was a popular night so we decided to relive the good times there once again.

Can you spot yourself or any of your friends in the photos?

See the fun pictures below.

17/12/2010. Face on the floor at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Sarah Standing (104125-255)

1. Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays

17/12/2010. Face on the floor at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Sarah Standing (104125-255) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
17/12/2010. Face on the floor at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Sarah Standing (104125-263)

2. Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays

17/12/2010. Face on the floor at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Sarah Standing (104125-263) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
17/12/2010 (NEWS) - USE FOR 311210 Face on the floor at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Sarah Standing (104125-260)

3. Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays

17/12/2010 (NEWS) - USE FOR 311210 Face on the floor at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Sarah Standing (104125-260) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
17/12/2010. Face on the floor at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Sarah Standing (104125-276)

4. Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays

17/12/2010. Face on the floor at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Sarah Standing (104125-276) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthGunwharf Quays
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice