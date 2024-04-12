13 images of the incredible HMS Hood before her sinking

The battlecruiser HMS Hood lost 1,415 of her crew when she was sank over 80 years ago.
In 1941, ‘The Mighty Hood’ and the battleship Prince of Wales were ordered to intercept the German battleship Bismarck in the Battle of the Denmark Strait. Hood was attacked and exploded after being shelled, she sank within three minutes.

Only three crew member survived: Ordinary Signalman Ted Briggs (1923–2008), Able Seaman Robert Tilburn (1921–1995), and Midshipman William John Dundas (1923–1965). The three were rescued by the destroyer Electra about two hours after the sinking.

HMS Hood's 15'' guns. Picture: Alec Kellaway via Royal Navy

HMS Hood's 15'' guns. Picture: Alec Kellaway via Royal Navy Photo: The News archive

5th May 1941: The last picture of HMS Hood seen from HMS Prince of Wales as she went into action against the German battleship 'Bismarck'. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

5th May 1941: The last picture of HMS Hood seen from HMS Prince of Wales as she went into action against the German battleship 'Bismarck'. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Ted Briggs sailed on HMS Hood

Ted Briggs sailed on HMS Hood Photo: The News archive

September 1928: A group of sailors trying to squeeze out of a small door aboard the HMS Hood during naval manoeuvres. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

September 1928: A group of sailors trying to squeeze out of a small door aboard the HMS Hood during naval manoeuvres. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

