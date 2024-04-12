13 images of the incredible HMS Hood before her sinking

In 1941, ‘The Mighty Hood’ and the battleship Prince of Wales were ordered to intercept the German battleship Bismarck in the Battle of the Denmark Strait. Hood was attacked and exploded after being shelled, she sank within three minutes.
Only three crew member survived: Ordinary Signalman Ted Briggs (1923–2008), Able Seaman Robert Tilburn (1921–1995), and Midshipman William John Dundas (1923–1965). The three were rescued by the destroyer Electra about two hours after the sinking.
