Southsea Laundry Company Ltd The weekly call by the laundry man long before dry cleaners. Picture: Courtesy of Bob Hind

16 throwback photos of delivery vehicles from the past

Over the years many different types of vehicle have been used to deliver all sorts of goods around our local areas.

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 4:14 pm

You will love looking at all the old vehicles used in this selection, including ones from Portsmouth United Breweries, The News, Park’s of Portsmouth, Southsea Laundry Company.

Other vehicles included are – Wall & Attwooll electrical and wireless wholesale suppliers, Batchelor’s Bread and several different types of milk delivery vehicles and a whole fleet of Handley’s vehicles.

1. Deliveries from the past

Wall & Attwooll must have been one of the few wholesale suppliers of electrical goods in Portsmouth in the 1930s. Picture: Courtesy of Stanley Willis

Photo: The News archive

2. Deliveries from the past

Bread delivered by horse and cart. Jack Wilcox delivering for Batchelor's Bakers. Sent in by Gerald Dilley of Waterlooville, he says he does not know much about the photo except that Jack was his uncle.

Photo: The News archive

3. Deliveries from the past

Portsmouth United Breweries drayman's delivery lorry. As can be seen, it has been decorated for some reason with bunting and flags. Can anyone tell me what it might have been for and also, where is the exact location, notice the arches to the rear? Picture: Courtesy of Ray Rowsell.

Photo: The News archive

4. Deliveries from the past

William Brown's delivery van. They were based in Twyford Avenue. Draper must have meant much more in those days with linoleum on sale as well.

Photo: The News archive

