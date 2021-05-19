16 throwback photos of delivery vehicles from the past
Over the years many different types of vehicle have been used to deliver all sorts of goods around our local areas.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 4:14 pm
You will love looking at all the old vehicles used in this selection, including ones from Portsmouth United Breweries, The News, Park’s of Portsmouth, Southsea Laundry Company.
Other vehicles included are – Wall & Attwooll electrical and wireless wholesale suppliers, Batchelor’s Bread and several different types of milk delivery vehicles and a whole fleet of Handley’s vehicles.
