13 photos of the historic Cambers of Old Portsmouth

What an interesting place Old Portsmouth is, full of historical nooks and crannies worth exploring.

Featured are Camber Docks, and the North and the South Cambers. So much has changed in these areas over the years as you can see.

Included are merchant sailing ships in the Camber, Vosper’s shipyard, Royal Research Ship Discovery, the Camber before HMS Warrior, the dry dock area before Portsmouth Power Station was built and Fraser and White coal wagons at the giant bunker in East Street.

You can see the images in the gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

Historic Cambers of Old Portsmouth A long gone scene at the Camber, Old Portsmouth. With a collier tied up alongside the Camber dock we see a steam vessel making her way out to the harbour. Picture: Barry Cox collection

Historic Cambers of Old Portsmouth Here we see inside one of the coal hoppers at the Camber, Old Portsmouth. Unloaded from a collier and then loaded on to lorries. Picture: Mick Franckeiss collection

Historic Cambers of Old Portsmouth Windjammers in the Camber, Old Portsmouth. Taken from Gower Lloyd's new book on Portsmouth Point. His books include: Portsmouth Point - An Illustrated History Portsmouth Point - A Commercial & Cultural History A History of Point - Portsmouth's Spice Island