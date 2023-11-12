13 photos of the historic Cambers of Old Portsmouth
What an interesting place Old Portsmouth is, full of historical nooks and crannies worth exploring.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Nov 2023, 17:44 GMT
Featured are Camber Docks, and the North and the South Cambers. So much has changed in these areas over the years as you can see.
Included are merchant sailing ships in the Camber, Vosper’s shipyard, Royal Research Ship Discovery, the Camber before HMS Warrior, the dry dock area before Portsmouth Power Station was built and Fraser and White coal wagons at the giant bunker in East Street.
