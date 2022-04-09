Crowds wander through Gunwharf Quays during the official opening on February 28, 2001. Picture: Luke MacGregor 011979-3_Gunwharf
Crowds wander through Gunwharf Quays during the official opening on February 28, 2001. Picture: Luke MacGregor 011979-3_Gunwharf

13 photos that show what Portsmouth looked like in 2001

IT is hard to believe but the year 2001 took place two decades ago.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 5:57 pm

We decided to dive into The News archives – as well as photos provided by Steve Spurgin to see what Portsmouth looked like 20 years ago.

From events down at the bandstand in Southsea, to the opening of Gunwharf Quays and more.

1. Portsmouth in 2001

Portsmouth in 2001. Picture: Steve Spurgin

Photo: Steve Spurgin

2. Portsmouth in 2001

Commercial Road in 2001.

Photo: Michael Scaddan

3. Portsmouth in 2001

The 2001 Great South Run begins.

Photo: Ian Hargreaves

4. Portsmouth in 2001

Portsmouth in 2001. Picture: Steve Spurgin

Photo: Steve Spurgin

