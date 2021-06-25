8 photos to take you back to Portsmouth in 1999

In this selection you will see a packed Southsea beach at the turn of the millennium as well as an Old Portsmouth aerial before BAR HQ was built.

There is also a train derailment at Fratton, a giant inflatable woman sitting on a seafront bar roof and Gunwharf Quays at the beginning of the build that’s quite interesting, especially the scale of the work that can be seen clearly in the aerial image.

Take a look through our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

1. Memories of Portsmouth in 1999 A packed Southsea beach in 1999. Picture: The News Portsmouth 993673 Photo: The News archive

2. Memories of Portsmouth in 1999 Crew members on HMS Invincible wave to their gathered famillies as the great ship docks in 1999. Picture: Pete Langdown. The News 992543-2 Photo: The News archive

3. Memories of Portsmouth in 1999 Old Portsmouth in 1999 aerial. Picture: Allan Hutchings/The News Portsmouth 992491-14 Photo: The News archive

4. Memories of Portsmouth in 1999 In 1999 a train derailment at Fratton. Were you one of the workers who assisted with this incident at the time? Photo: The News archive