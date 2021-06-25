8 photos to take you back to Portsmouth in 1999
It’s surprising just how much has changed in our area since 1999.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 5:19 pm
In this selection you will see a packed Southsea beach at the turn of the millennium as well as an Old Portsmouth aerial before BAR HQ was built.
There is also a train derailment at Fratton, a giant inflatable woman sitting on a seafront bar roof and Gunwharf Quays at the beginning of the build that’s quite interesting, especially the scale of the work that can be seen clearly in the aerial image.
MORE RETRO: 18 best photos from Portsmouth and Southsea in 1986 | 15 incredible images of Portsmouth funfairs from the past
Take a look through our gallery below.
Make sure to click through all the pages.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.
Page 1 of 2