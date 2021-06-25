A march past of Portsmouth Crescents during the 1999 Lord Mayors Show in Portsmouth.

8 photos to take you back to Portsmouth in 1999

It’s surprising just how much has changed in our area since 1999.

By Deborah Croker
Friday, 25th June 2021, 5:19 pm

In this selection you will see a packed Southsea beach at the turn of the millennium as well as an Old Portsmouth aerial before BAR HQ was built.

There is also a train derailment at Fratton, a giant inflatable woman sitting on a seafront bar roof and Gunwharf Quays at the beginning of the build that’s quite interesting, especially the scale of the work that can be seen clearly in the aerial image.

MORE RETRO: 18 best photos from Portsmouth and Southsea in 1986 | 15 incredible images of Portsmouth funfairs from the past

Take a look through our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Memories of Portsmouth in 1999

A packed Southsea beach in 1999. Picture: The News Portsmouth 993673

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo

2. Memories of Portsmouth in 1999

Crew members on HMS Invincible wave to their gathered famillies as the great ship docks in 1999. Picture: Pete Langdown. The News 992543-2

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo

3. Memories of Portsmouth in 1999

Old Portsmouth in 1999 aerial. Picture: Allan Hutchings/The News Portsmouth 992491-14

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo

4. Memories of Portsmouth in 1999

In 1999 a train derailment at Fratton. Were you one of the workers who assisted with this incident at the time?

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo
PortsmouthSouthseaOld PortsmouthGunwharf Quays
Next Page
Page 1 of 2