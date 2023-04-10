News you can trust since 1877
13 pictures looking back at Canoe Lake in Southsea over the years

Canoe Lake dates from the Victorian era – the park and the manmade lake was set out in 1886.

By Tom Morton
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST

Now it has become one of the main places on Southsea seafront – always thronged with walkers, runners – and swans.

Nowadays a pedalo is the boat of choice for the lake, but as these pictures show it hasn’t always been this way, as rowing boats and even a miniature schooner are pictured.

Visit Canoe lake in the summer and there may be half a dozen boats, back pre-1936 there were a minimum 40 boats out.

1. Busy

Canoe Lake in Southsea, in summer 1985. 6857-14

2. Row row row your boat

Feeding the birds at Canoe Lake, Southsea, in June 1995.

3. Flocks

Swans being fed at Canoe Lake, Southsea, by Danny Courtney, Michael Courtney and Leanne Courtney from Landport, Portsmouth, while enjoying the Boxing Day sunshine with their mother Sue and aunt Sarah Courtney Picture: 4990-1

4. Feeding time

