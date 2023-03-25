The pub is – quite rightly – a cornerstone of British life, and long may it continue.

The News has long championed our boozers, and had a long-running feature called Love Your Local in which we highlighted the role played by pubs, lobbied on their behalf and helped to publicise the work they do.

Here we look back through the archive pictures to find some library shots of landlords and landladies doing what they do best.

Some of the landlords have gone – and sadly, so have some of the pubs. But take a look back in time and see how many familiar faces you recognise. Cheers!

1 . 150728-571_LYL_30/04/2015 Pub manager, Julie Franics. Love Your Local, The Harvest Home, Copnor Road, Copnor. Picture: Allan Hutchings (150728-571) Allan Hutchings Photography 07919520340 [email protected] www.allanhutchings.com Julie Francis, the manager of The Harvest Home in Copnor Road, Copnor, in 2015 Photo: Allan Hutchings Photo Sales

2 . Range of ales Manager Dan Aitchison at The Village Inn in Botley Road, Park Gate in 2016 (160454-4883) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Four-legged friend Shetland pony Albie with landlords Sybilla and Adam Pearce at The Fighting Cocks in Gosport in 2015 (150203-972) Photo: Allan Hutchings Photo Sales

4 . In front of the bar Arnie Lerouge, landlord of The Compass Rose in Anchorage Park in 2014 (142964-3) Photo: Paul Jacobs Photo Sales