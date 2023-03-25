News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
6 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
7 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

13 pictures of Portsmouth pub landlords in recent years

The pub is – quite rightly – a cornerstone of British life, and long may it continue.

By Tom Morton
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:07 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 16:09 GMT

The News has long championed our boozers, and had a long-running feature called Love Your Local in which we highlighted the role played by pubs, lobbied on their behalf and helped to publicise the work they do.

Here we look back through the archive pictures to find some library shots of landlords and landladies doing what they do best.

Some of the landlords have gone – and sadly, so have some of the pubs. But take a look back in time and see how many familiar faces you recognise. Cheers!

ALSO SEE: Can you name these bars and pubs from their interiors?; 40 pubs we’ve loved and lost in and around Portsmouth

Julie Francis, the manager of The Harvest Home in Copnor Road, Copnor, in 2015

1. 150728-571_LYL_30/04/2015 Pub manager, Julie Franics. Love Your Local, The Harvest Home, Copnor Road, Copnor. Picture: Allan Hutchings (150728-571) Allan Hutchings Photography 07919520340 [email protected] www.allanhutchings.com

Julie Francis, the manager of The Harvest Home in Copnor Road, Copnor, in 2015 Photo: Allan Hutchings

Photo Sales
Manager Dan Aitchison at The Village Inn in Botley Road, Park Gate in 2016 (160454-4883)

2. Range of ales

Manager Dan Aitchison at The Village Inn in Botley Road, Park Gate in 2016 (160454-4883) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Shetland pony Albie with landlords Sybilla and Adam Pearce at The Fighting Cocks in Gosport in 2015 (150203-972)

3. Four-legged friend

Shetland pony Albie with landlords Sybilla and Adam Pearce at The Fighting Cocks in Gosport in 2015 (150203-972) Photo: Allan Hutchings

Photo Sales
Arnie Lerouge, landlord of The Compass Rose in Anchorage Park in 2014 (142964-3)

4. In front of the bar

Arnie Lerouge, landlord of The Compass Rose in Anchorage Park in 2014 (142964-3) Photo: Paul Jacobs

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Portsmouth