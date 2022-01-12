Portsmouth has 12 pubs per square mile, which is the highest density of pubs in the whole of the UK!
As the city has so many pubs packed into such a densely packed area, it should come as no surprise that there are many beloved drinking establishments across all corners of Portsmouth, from Southsea to North End, Old Portsmouth to Drayton.
SEE ALSO: 41 photos showing a legendary night out at Gunwharf Quays back in the day | 39 photos to take you back to a night out in Portsmouth in the 2010s
However the coronavirus outbreak and the countrywide lockdown has meant that all the pubs have had to close their doors.
So if you are missing your trips to the local, why not try to test your knowledge of the city’s pubs and see if you can guess them from just their interiors!
Let us know how many you get!