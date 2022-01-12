Portsmouth has 12 pubs per square mile, which is the highest density of pubs in the whole of the UK!

As the city has so many pubs packed into such a densely packed area, it should come as no surprise that there are many beloved drinking establishments across all corners of Portsmouth, from Southsea to North End, Old Portsmouth to Drayton.

However the coronavirus outbreak and the countrywide lockdown has meant that all the pubs have had to close their doors.

So if you are missing your trips to the local, why not try to test your knowledge of the city’s pubs and see if you can guess them from just their interiors!

Let us know how many you get!

1. Pub One This pub right in the heart of the city centre went under a big refurbishment last summer. It has a number of pool tables and a retro game area as well as plenty of big screens, so you never miss the big match. Photo: Malcolm Wells Photo Sales

2. Pub Two This local had a six-figure face lift at the end of 2019, which included an updated beer garden with new lighting and extensive seating. It also expanded its selection of local and national ales, as well as international beers. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Pub Three This bar can be found in Southsea and is one of the most popular night spots on a weekend. It changed its name in 2019. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4. Pub Four If you see this bar which pub are you in? Hint it is also known for having delicious street food. Photo: - Photo Sales