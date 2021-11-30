13 places that were destroyed during WW2 in the Portsmouth area

Some of the included in this selection are Hostler’s Wholesale Confectioners that were in Commercial Road, Hall’s windmill that once stood in Waterlooville, the original Guildhall before The Blitz, The Falcon pub in Kings Road, Southsea and the original Thorngate Memorial Hall in Gosport.
1. Damaged or destroyed
Fire at Halls windmill.
In June, 1906, Hall's windmill in Waterlooville caught fire destroying it completely. Picture: Paul Costen collection.
2. Damaged or destroyed
This wonderful shot taken from the top of the Square Tower is of the High Street, Old Portsmouth as it looked before the Luftwaffe took its toll. In fact it is taken before the Great War. All the buildings on the left were destroyed and is now part of Cathedral Green.
The clocktower of the cathedral can be seen peeking over the rooftops, top left.
3. Damaged or destroyed
Hostlers Wholesale Confectioners which operated at 367 Commercial Road, Portsmouth from the mid-1920s until 1941 when it was destroyed in the blitz
4. Damaged or destroyed
Jack Cuthbert's dairy in Hyde Park Road which was destroyed in the blitz. Picture: Courtesy of David Warren-Holland
