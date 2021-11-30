The old Guildhall in 1940, less than a year before it was destroyed during The Blitz Picture: Portsmouth News archive
13 places that were destroyed during WW2 in the Portsmouth area

There were some amazing beautiful buildings in our area that were sadly taken from us by fire or wartime bombings.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 12:07 pm

Some of the included in this selection are Hostler’s Wholesale Confectioners that were in Commercial Road, Hall’s windmill that once stood in Waterlooville, the original Guildhall before The Blitz, The Falcon pub in Kings Road, Southsea and the original Thorngate Memorial Hall in Gosport.

Fire at Halls windmill. In June, 1906, Hall's windmill in Waterlooville caught fire destroying it completely. Picture: Paul Costen collection.

This wonderful shot taken from the top of the Square Tower is of the High Street, Old Portsmouth as it looked before the Luftwaffe took its toll. In fact it is taken before the Great War. All the buildings on the left were destroyed and is now part of Cathedral Green. The clocktower of the cathedral can be seen peeking over the rooftops, top left.

Hostlers Wholesale Confectioners which operated at 367 Commercial Road, Portsmouth from the mid-1920s until 1941 when it was destroyed in the blitz

Jack Cuthbert's dairy in Hyde Park Road which was destroyed in the blitz. Picture: Courtesy of David Warren-Holland

