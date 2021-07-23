Timothy Whites' staff outside the shop in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, about 1922
13 shops and shopkeepers from the past

You will see a wonderful variety of shops from years ago in this selection.

By Deborah Croker
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 5:37 pm

Included are Timothy Whites shop in Commercial Road, the butcher shop in Queen Street, Portsea, and F. Bulson's Stores in the High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent.

Other glorious pictures from days gone by show H. Threadingham Grocer and Provision Merchant in Cosham, Cawtes Express Valet Service and C.H. Todd, both in Highland Road, Southsea, P. Edwards photographic shop in Copnor Road and the bakery shop in Arundel Street.

Cawtes Express Valet Service and C.H. Todd. A look at shops in Highland Road perhaps the mid 1960s. To the other side of Hellyer Road is Bon Marche.

P Edwards camera/photographic shop at 90, Copnor Road, Portsmouth. Diana Shaw sent in the image as her father ran the shop.

A grocers shop located in Agincourt Road, Buckland 1929.

Open-windowed butcher shop in Queen Street, Portsea. Picture: Barry Cox collection

