13 triumphant images of Royal Navy warships returning from Falklands War success over Argentina in 1982

Included in this selection are aircraft carriers HMS Hermes and HMS Invincible returning.
HMS Herald a survey ship returns from the Falklands in 1982. The News PP4865 Photo: The News archive
Homecoming celebrations as HMS Glasgow returns from the Falklands Photo: The News archive
The HMS Invincible returns to Portsmouth, carrying British troops home from the Falklands War, 17th September 1982. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive
HMS Glasgow enters Portsmouth Harbour for repairs after taking a hit in the Falklands War, 1982. The News PP4766 Photo: The News archive
