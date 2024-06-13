14 amazing and unique old photos of West Street in Fareham you will enjoy

These photos, from The News’ archives, date from 1895 to 1950.
1. West Street Fareham
A horse drawn cart passes Trigg the tailors in West Street, Fareham. Undated Photo: The News archive
2. West Street in Fareham
Street and place direction signs were removed just before the war in an attempt to baffle German invaders, as seen here in West Street, Fareham Photo: The News archive
3. West Street in Fareham
West Street, Fareham, taken from East Street. Undated Photo: The News archive
4. West Street in Fareham
A 32-year-old Provincial single decker in the background. The Royal Blue coach is en route to Portsmouth from Bournemouth via Southampton and New Milton on the famous South Coast Express service. Taken June 1, 1966, in West Street, Fareham, when it was the A27. Photo: The News archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.