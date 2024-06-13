14 amazing and unique old photos of West Street in Fareham you will enjoy

By Steve Deeks
Published 15th May 2020, 18:34 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 11:47 BST
Take a look into the past and see Fareham’s main shopping street years ago.

These photos, from The News’ archives, date from 1895 to 1950.

1. West Street Fareham

A horse drawn cart passes Trigg the tailors in West Street, Fareham. Undated Photo: The News archive

2. West Street in Fareham

Street and place direction signs were removed just before the war in an attempt to baffle German invaders, as seen here in West Street, Fareham Photo: The News archive

3. West Street in Fareham

West Street, Fareham, taken from East Street. Undated Photo: The News archive

4. West Street in Fareham

A 32-year-old Provincial single decker in the background. The Royal Blue coach is en route to Portsmouth from Bournemouth via Southampton and New Milton on the famous South Coast Express service. Taken June 1, 1966, in West Street, Fareham, when it was the A27. Photo: The News archive

