14 amazing memories of Portsmouth you will love

By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Dec 2021, 17:14 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 10:32 BST
There is an interesting assortment of images here that show life in Landport before and after World War Two.

Included in this selection are images of troops marching past the Connaught Drill Hall in Stanhope Road, Landport on the day war broke out, the aftermath of the bombing in Conway Street – and Landport locals outside of the Egremont pub in Crasswell Street before the war.

Sent in by R.M.Wall of Milford Court, Landport we see the building of Reeves & Co Wholesale Grocers. The building stood in Greetham Street and is another fine Victorian building with tall chimneys demolished in the sixties.

1. Landport from the past

The aftermath of the bombing in Conway Street, Landport.

2. Landport from the past

Located at 4-6 Fratton Road, Landport, we see fish and poultry merchant Thomas Macey & Co. Picture: Barry Cox collection

3. Landport from the past

Landport before the war Sent in by Fred Harris we see locals from Landport before the war. They are located outside of the Egremont pub in Crasswell Street which is now offices. Left to Right Fred Newby - Jack Harris (driver) - James Harris - anon - anon - Ada Harris - Teddy Mills - Charlie Newby - George Harris - Nelly Harris.

4. Landport from the past

