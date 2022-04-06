14 fabulous rare images of Royal Navy ships from Portsmouth's past

3. The Royal Navy from the past

The Royal Navy Nelson-class battleship HMS Rodney and the Revenge-class battleship HMS Royal Oak can bee seen tied up at anchor as viewed from the flat top flight deck of the fleet aircraft carrier HMS Ark Royal in Portsmouth Dockyard on 23 November 1938 in Portsmouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images).

Photo: The News archive