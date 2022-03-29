An attractive view towards the A32 at Fareham, October 1989. The News PP3148
10 great memories of Fareham in the 1980s

It’s interesting to look back at how things used to be in the area. These images will bring back fond memories for a few of you.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 12:08 pm

In this selection you will see a some great images from the past. Some of the pictures included are an attractive aerial view towards the A32 at Fareham in 1989, the inside and outside of the Embassy Cinema on West Street in 1983, a scene at the bus station in 1980, The Territorial Army Centre drill hall in West Street in 1980 and the sad demolition of the beautiful Price's College in 1989.

1. Fareham in the 1980s

Life in West Street in August 1984.

2. Fareham in the 1980s

Fareham Bus Station, April 1980. The News PP3156

3. Fareham in the 1980s

Tom Parker Dairies in Fareham take precautions after spread of foot and mouth disease in March 1981. The News PP385

4. Fareham in the 1980s

Fareham Creek in August 1982. The News PP4683

