14 fabulous rare images of Royal Navy ships from Portsmouth's past as D-Day 80th anniversary approaches

In this interesting selection you will see some quite rare images from Portsmouth including an engraving of HMS Minotaur from 1867, HMS Devastation from 1871.
HMS Thunderer in 1877, a great view from HMS Ark Royals flight deck in Portsmouth Dockyard in 1938 and spectators watching the launch of the 'Queen Elizabeth' at Portsmouth in 1913.
1. The Royal Navy from the past
An engraving of HMS Devastation the first of two Devastation-class mastless steam propelled turret armed ironclad warships of the Royal Navy armed with four RML 12-inch (305 mm) rifled muzzle-loading guns at sea following her launch on 12 July 1871 at the Royal Dockyard Portsmouth, Portsmouth, England. Original publication: Illustrated London News. (Photo by Illustrated London News/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive
2. The Royal Navy from the past
20th August 1936: Sea Cadets on board the training ship HMS Implacable at Portsmouth harbour, amuse themselves by playing some tunes. (Photo by E. Dean/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive
3. The Royal Navy from the past
HMS Royal Oak a Royal Sovereign-class pre-dreadnought battleship at anchor in Portsmouth following her commissioning on 14 January 1896 at the Royal Dockyard Portsmouth, Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive
4. The Royal Navy from the past
The Royal Navy Nelson-class battleship HMS Rodney and the Revenge-class battleship HMS Royal Oak can bee seen tied up at anchor as viewed from the flat top flight deck of the fleet aircraft carrier HMS Ark Royal in Portsmouth Dockyard on 23 November 1938 in Portsmouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images). Photo: The News archive
