14 fantastic pictures of Edinburgh Road in Portsmouth through the years

Published 4th May 2021, 07:04 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 11:51 BST
Some wonderful images taken during some difficult times.

In this gallery collection you will see the Bishop’s House flattened during an air raid in 1941 and other substantial damage to properties at the time.

There is a rare image of the glass roofed arcade, which was bombed during the raid on January 10, 1941.

You will also see a lovely image of the Trafalgar Institute’s bar, as it was early last century.

Edinburgh Road during the blitz

Edinburgh Road during the blitz

Bishop's House, St John's Cathedral on Edinburgh Road, 1972. The News PP5700

Bishop's House, St John's Cathedral on Edinburgh Road, 1972. The News PP5700

A steam train crosses the junction of Unicorn Road and what was Edinburgh Road in 1953

A steam train crosses the junction of Unicorn Road and what was Edinburgh Road in 1953

The bar at the Trafalgar Institute, Edinburgh Road early last century. Photo: Barry Cox postcard collection.

The bar at the Trafalgar Institute, Edinburgh Road early last century. Photo: Barry Cox postcard collection.

