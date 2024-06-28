14 fantastic pictures of Edinburgh Road in Portsmouth through the years

In this gallery collection you will see the Bishop’s House flattened during an air raid in 1941 and other substantial damage to properties at the time.
There is a rare image of the glass roofed arcade, which was bombed during the raid on January 10, 1941.
You will also see a lovely image of the Trafalgar Institute’s bar, as it was early last century.
1. More memories of Edinburgh Road
Edinburgh Road during the blitzPhoto: The News archive
2. More memories of Edinburgh Road
Bishop's House, St John's Cathedral on Edinburgh Road, 1972. The News PP5700Photo: The News archive
3. More memories of Edinburgh Road
A steam train crosses the junction of Unicorn Road and what was Edinburgh Road in 1953Photo: The News archive
4. More memories of Edinburgh Road
The bar at the Trafalgar Institute, Edinburgh Road early last century. Photo: Barry Cox postcard collection.Photo: The News archive
