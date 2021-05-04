14 fantastic views of Edinburgh Road through the years

In this gallery collection you will see the Bishop’s House flattened during an air raid in 1941 and other substantial damage to properties at the time.

There is a rare image of the glass roofed arcade, which was bombed during the raid of 10th January 1941.

You will also see a lovely image of the Trafalgar Institute’s bar, as it was early last century.

Out-muster from the dockyard, 1939. Dockyard men at out-muster for a dinnertime break turn from Edinburgh Road into Commercial Road.

Bishop's House, St John's Cathedral on Edinburgh Road, 1972.

A steam train crosses the junction of Unicorn Road and what was Edinburgh Road in 1953

The bar at the Trafalgar Institute, Edinburgh Road early last century.