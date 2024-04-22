14 great images from the past of Royal Navy animal mascots on board naval ships

There are many stories of dogs and cats being mascots, but HMS Jaguar was presented with a live Jaguar during a visit to Rio de Janeiro. Other big cats were also gifted. A puma for HMS Puma, a Lynx for HMS Lynx and even HMS Ocelot was gifted an Ocelot!
In this selection you will see Churchill meeting the famous Blackie the cat onboard HMS Prince of Wales, the jaguar that was gifted to the crew of HMS Jaguar by Rio in 1963, a monkey called Winnie who was on the Portsmouth destroyer Velox and two huskies involved in the 1969 trek across the Arctic, that were on HMS Endurance.
Blackie the cat meets Churchill aboard the HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: Wikimedia Photo: The News archive
Winnie the pet monkey of the Portsmouth-based destroyer Velox. Photo: The News archive
Jason the jaguar takes a rest on HMS Jaguar in 1963. He ended up in London zoo. HMS Jaguar was presented with a live Jaguar during a visit to Rio de Janeiro Photo: The News archive
British explorer Wally Herbert, the first man to walk to the North Pole, returns to Portsmouth aboard the HMS Endurance after his 3,800 mile trek across the Arctic, 23rd June 1969. From left to right, his team are squadron leader Freddie Church, general assistant Alan Gill, group leader Herbert, glaciologist Roy Koerner and medical officer Kenneth Hedges. With them are two of the expedition's huskies, Eskimo Nell and Apple Dog. (Photo by Ron Case/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive
