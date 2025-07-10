14 memorable photos of a famous Portsmouth club from the 00s

By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Jul 2025, 17:56 BST
This nightclub was very popular in the ‘00s.

Route 66, now Astoria, was a big part of the Portsmouth night scene.

The Guildhall Walk venue attracted many people during its time.

Look back through pictures of Route 66 in the ‘00s. Can you spot yourself?

Revellers enjoying the scene at Route 66 Nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (041590-0032)

1. Was this you?

Revellers enjoying the scene at Route 66 Nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (041590-0032) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Revellers having a good time at the Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (043813-0064)

2. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (043813-0064) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Revellers having a good time at Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (040893-0028)

3. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (040893-0028) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Revellers enjoying the scene at Route 66 Nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (041590-0005)

4. Was this you?

Revellers enjoying the scene at Route 66 Nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (041590-0005) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice