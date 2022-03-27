Havant Town Centre, October 1989. The News PP3144
14 memories of Havant in the 1980s

Some great old images from Havant’s past for you to enjoy from The News archives.

By Deborah Croker
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 3:00 pm

In this selection you will see Heartbreak Ridge being shown at the Empire cinema in 1987, West Street precinct in 1983, a great aerial of Havant Town Centre in 1989, the Old House at Home Gales pub in 1988 and Langstone harbour, the Royal Oak pub and Langstone Mill in 1990.

Old House at Home in Havant, 1988. The News PP4812

Buses parked at Havant bus station during a drivers' strike in April 1986

West Street, Havant Precinct 1983. The News 11507

The White Hart pub in North Street, Havant in December 1988. The News PP615

