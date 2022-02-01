Portsmouth's Commercial Road Precinct in 1972. The News PP3912
Portsmouth's Commercial Road Precinct in 1972. The News PP3912

14 photos that show how Commercial Road in Portsmouth has changed over the years

COMMERCIAL Road is the heart of Portsmouth city centre – but it has changed a lot through the years.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 3:27 pm

Popular shops have come and gone, businesses that were once iconic are no longer with us.

We have pulled together a fantastic gallery capturing what Commercial Road looked like in days gone.

It features photos from the 1970s and 1980s.

MORE RETRO: 11 photos that capture life in Portsmouth in 1996, 25 rarely seen photos of Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth through the years

There are some great views up and down the road. Perhaps you are in one of the images?

Make sure to click through all the pages!

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Commercial Road from the past

Commercial Road, August 1972. The News PP1153

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

2. Commercial Road from the past

The Pedestrianisation of Commercial Road later in the summer of 1972.

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

3. Commercial Road from the past

Traffic still flowing in Commercial Road in June 1972.

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

4. Commercial Road from the past

Commercial Road at its junction with Crasswell Street. July 1972.

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
PortsmouthPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 4