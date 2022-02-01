Fire fighters from Copnor and Southsea station on February 21 1996. From left Dave Bird-Newel, Jim Buck, Stuart Damon, Geoff Doughty, Horrie Hamilton and Tony Deacon PP3210
11 photos that capture life in Portsmouth in 1996

Perhaps you feature?

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 3:01 pm

In this selection you will see Fratton Park’s Fratton End having some alterations, the old Southsea Police Station The Fuzz and Firkin pub, in Albert Road, as it was back then, Prince Charles was visiting and there was an impressive firework display above South Parade Pier to mark Pier Day.

1996, Kings Theatre: Hunter from Gladiators with Paula Tappenden in the title role appearing in Aladdin.

A sailor gives his partner a big kiss after the return of HMS Invincible in January 1996 PP696

An impresive firework display above South Parade pier in Southsea as part of Pier Day on July 1 1996 PP3198

Andy Davies-Macleod, the landlord of the Fuzz and Firkin, is 'nicked' by Simon Millard, the bar supervisor durin ghte fun at the opening of the new pub, formerly Southsea Police Station in Albert Road, Southsea in February 1996 PP1513

