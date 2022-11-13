News you can trust since 1877
A picture from The News Face on the Floor competition taken at Tiger Tiger in May 2011 Picture: Sarah Standing (111890-7464)
14 pictures of lads out on the town at Tiger Tiger in Portsmouth

Shower, shave, splash of aftershave, shirt… and that’s how a great night out starts.

By Tom Morton
10 minutes ago
Updated 13th Nov 2022, 5:57pm

After our gallery highlighting girls’ nights out in Tiger Tiger, now we look at the boys going out on the town.

Here are some great shots from The News Face on the Floor competition, which saw anyone with their face ringed when the picture was printed in The Guide win a prize.

The pictures cover from 2009 to 2013, and show plenty of absolute ledges having a great time.

Tiger Tiger used to be in what is now Eden at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth

1. Strike a pose

This group were in Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays in July 2009 (092674-973)

Photo: Allan Hutchings

2. Arms around

These lads were out for the night in February 2009 in Tiger Tiger (090624-1378)

Photo: Allan Hutchings

3. Mates

These four had their picture taken for the Face on the Floor competition in February 2009 (090624-1372)

Photo: Allan Hutchings

4. Tie's the limit

Perhaps some RAF personnel out for the night in April 2010 (101124-8775)

Photo: Malcolm Wells

