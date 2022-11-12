News you can trust since 1877
Looking smart during a night in Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf in 2013
22 fun pictures of memorable girls' nights out in Portsmouth's Tiger Tiger

For several years it was the smartest night out in Portsmouth.

By Tom Morton
36 minutes ago
Updated 12th Nov 2022, 2:19pm

Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf – which was in the building now occupied by Eden – was also the venue for The News Face on the Floor competition, in which one lucky reveller would win a prize if their face was ringed in a picture printed in The Guide.

NOW READ: What a night out in Portsmouth looked like in 2009

Here we look back in our archives to find some great pictures of girls’ nights out from 2008 to 2013. As Cyndi Lauper sang… Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

1. Elegant

A Face on the floor News competition picture at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays in February 2011 (110630-4713)

Photo: Sarah Standing

2. Cheers!

A face on the floor picture at Tiger Tiger in November 2010 (103866-955)

Photo: Steve Reid

3. Friends

Tiger Tiger in August 2010, taken for The News Face on the Floor competition

Photo: Ian Hargreaves

4. Heads together

A Face on the floor picture at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays on December 2010 Picture: Sarah Standing (104125-263)

Photo: Sarah Standing

