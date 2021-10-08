14 rarely seen photos of Old Portsmouth through the years

Included in this selection you will see Old George Hotel, High Street, Old Portsmouth during the Blitz, the formal opening of Portsmouth Grammar School's senior school.
There are also beautiful cars in the High Street outside United Service Garages and two great images of High Street, Old Portsmouth one sometime after the Blitz bombing of 10th January 1941 and the other before the bombs fell.
You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.
1. High Street Old Portsmouth from the past
The aftermath of the bomb which flattened 101 High Street, Old Portsmouth, in January 1941.
Photo: The News archive
2. High Street Old Portsmouth from the past
Old George Hotel, High Street, Old Portsmouth during the Blitz
Photo: The News archive
3. High Street Old Portsmouth from the past
High Street, Old Portsmouth, looking towards the Square Tower, about 1902
Photo: The News archive
4. High Street Old Portsmouth from the past
Home Secretary Sir William Joynson-Hicks formally opens Portsmouth Grammar School's senior school at High Street, Old Portsmouth, on October 13, 1927
Photo: The News archive