14 sensational rare old images of Portsmouth Town Hall - before it became the Guildhall

By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Oct 2021, 17:39 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 13:13 BST
Here you will see some interesting images including events at the Town Hall in Portsmouth from the past.

Some of those included in this selection are the hall lit up for Armistice celebrations, Portsmouth's first motor buses arriving in 1919, Portsmouth Territorials filling the square in August 1914, The foundation stone of the Portsmouth Guildhall (then Town Hall) being put into place on Oct 14th 1886 and parcels being prepared for British prisoners-of-war in the hall.

The old Guildhall when it was known as the town hall

1. Portsmouth Town Hall

The old Guildhall when it was known as the town hallPhoto: The News archive

Fatherless children queue at Portsmouth Town Hall for a charity event at the end of the First World War

2. Portsmouth Town Hall

Fatherless children queue at Portsmouth Town Hall for a charity event at the end of the First World WarPhoto: The News archive

The Portsmouth territorials at a church parade in Town Hall Square. August 4,1914.

3. Portsmouth Town Hall Square

The Portsmouth territorials at a church parade in Town Hall Square. August 4,1914.Photo: The News archive

Easter Sunday morning service 1910 on the Town Hall steps. The Salvation Army Band is accompanying the hymns.

4. Portsmouth Town Hall

Easter Sunday morning service 1910 on the Town Hall steps. The Salvation Army Band is accompanying the hymns.Photo: The News archive

