Some of those included in this selection are the hall lit up for Armistice celebrations, Portsmouth's first motor buses arriving in 1919, Portsmouth Territorials filling the square in August 1914, The foundation stone of the Portsmouth Guildhall (then Town Hall) being put into place on Oct 14th 1886 and parcels being prepared for British prisoners-of-war in the hall.
1. Portsmouth Town Hall
The old Guildhall when it was known as the town hallPhoto: The News archive
2. Portsmouth Town Hall
Fatherless children queue at Portsmouth Town Hall for a charity event at the end of the First World WarPhoto: The News archive
3. Portsmouth Town Hall Square
The Portsmouth territorials at a church parade in Town Hall Square. August 4,1914.Photo: The News archive
4. Portsmouth Town Hall
Easter Sunday morning service 1910 on the Town Hall steps. The Salvation Army Band is accompanying the hymns.Photo: The News archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.