14 stunning picture memories of Portsmouth taking you right back

4 . Landport from the past

Landport before the war Sent in by Fred Harris we see locals from Landport before the war. They are located outside of the Egremont pub in Crasswell Street which is now offices. Left to Right Fred Newby - Jack Harris (driver) - James Harris - anon - anon - Ada Harris - Teddy Mills - Charlie Newby - George Harris - Nelly Harris. Photo: The News archive