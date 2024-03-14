14 wowing photos showing classic streets from Portsmouth's illustrious past

Ah, the days when they made tracks…for trams and trains to ride up city avenues.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jan 2022, 18:20 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 15:31 GMT

There are some great historic scenes in this selection that include the walking wounded in Goldsmith Avenue in 1914, VJ Day street party in Romsey Avenue in 1945, tram lines being laid in Twyford Avenue, railway track being laid in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton in 1909 and a 1945 VE Day party in Second Avenue, Cosham.

1. Avenues from the past

Track being laid in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, in 1909. Picture: Paul Costen collection Photo: The News archive

2. Avenues from the past

The walking wounded arrive in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, in October 1914. Bugler Clark of the Dorset Regiment (right) carries a German helmet as a trophy Photo: The News archive

3. Avenues from the past

Pedestrians allowed to walk by.Possibly Laburnum Grove or Stubbington Avenue, a collision, but pedestrians just stroll by. Picture: Colin Hull collection. Photo: The News archive

4. Avenues from the past

Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth in 1953 Photo: The News archive

