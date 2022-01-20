All aboard for the ferry at Eastney. Taken in 1931 we see the only transport available from Bransbury Park to the Hayling Ferry at Eastney. Picture: Courtesy of Gwenda Cooper
All aboard for the ferry at Eastney. Taken in 1931 we see the only transport available from Bransbury Park to the Hayling Ferry at Eastney. Picture: Courtesy of Gwenda Cooper

18 pre-war memories of Portsmouth and the surrounding areas

Enjoy these interesting images from the past.

By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 6:08 pm

Included in this selection you will see a fabulous image of Cory’s Wharf, at the Quay, Fareham, a Waterlooville fire engine in a parade for the 1935 Silver Jubilee of George V and Havant Town Mill as it was in 1933 – it has since been replaced by the Havant bypass.

There is also The Savoy Cinema in West Street, Fareham in the 1930's, Camping at Hayling Island is 1932 and flooding in College Street, Petersfield back in 1931.

1. Before and at the start of World War II

1936 Gosport ferries In 1936 people boarding and alighting the Gosport Ferries. Picture: Courtesy of Sid Greeman.

Photo: The News archive

2. Before and at the start of World War II

Savoy Buildings, West Street, Fareham, 1930

Photo: The News archive

3. Before and at the start of World War II

Camping at Hayling Island is 1932. Behind the tent is a selection of old railway carriages that have been converted into holiday accommodation

Photo: The News archive

4. Before and at the start of World War II

Corys Wharf, at the Quay, Fareham. My grandparents and family lived there. The chap in the suit is Frank Smith's grandfather, Frederick Hubbard. This photo is circa 1931. Note the price of fuel at 1/3d per gallon says Frank Smith who posted this lovely image

Photo: The News archive

