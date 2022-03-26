Bikers riding around Portsmouth in April 1980. The News PP3767
Bikers riding around Portsmouth in April 1980. The News PP3767

15 flashback images of Portsmouth in 1980

There’s always something interesting going on in Portsmouth. These lovely images will remind you of times past.

By Deborah Croker
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 6:37 pm

In this selection you will see Portsmouth Continental Ferry Port as it was back in 1980. A couple of images of Her Majesty the Queen’s visits during this year and one of the Queen Mother’s visit also. You will see Prince Charles inspecting recovered items from the Mary Rose and ex-Pompey players together for a testimonial match.

November 1980 - Continental Ferry Port, Mile End. Picture: The News Portsmouth 4333-1

Prince Charles inspecting a metal powder cask, one of the items recovered recently from the Mary Rose in 1980.

Inside the Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, in December 1980. The News PP1547

Ex-Pompey players get together for testimonial In May 1980 former Pompey players attend the testimonial game for Duggie (thunderboots) Reid. Picture: Roy West/The News Portsmouth

