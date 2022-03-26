In this selection you will see Portsmouth Continental Ferry Port as it was back in 1980. A couple of images of Her Majesty the Queen’s visits during this year and one of the Queen Mother’s visit also. You will see Prince Charles inspecting recovered items from the Mary Rose and ex-Pompey players together for a testimonial match.
1. Portsmouth in 1980
November 1980 - Continental Ferry Port, Mile End. Picture: The News Portsmouth 4333-1
Photo: The News archive
2. Portsmouth in 1980
Prince Charles inspecting a metal powder cask, one of the items recovered recently from the Mary Rose in 1980.
3. Portsmouth in 1980
Inside the Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, in December 1980. The News PP1547
4. Portsmouth in 1980
Ex-Pompey players get together for testimonial
In May 1980 former Pompey players attend the testimonial game for Duggie (thunderboots) Reid. Picture: Roy West/The News Portsmouth
