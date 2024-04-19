15 jaw-dropping photos capturing life in Portsmouth's wonderful past

In this interesting selection you will see the unexpected view of a seaplane off Eastney beach in 1919, the old Mikado Cafe in Palmerston Road that was the largest cafe on the south coast and a lovely old shot of Postlethwaite’s chemist that was in Fawcett Road.
There are also photos of the Savoy Cafe at the seafront in the 1920s, the Hippodrome Theatre in Commercial Road before it was damaged in the Blitz and a very quiet view of Cosham High Street in 1898.
All images are from the Barry Cox collection.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.
1. Great scenes from Portsmouth
Hydroplane (seaplane) off Eastney beach 1919. Believe it or not, just 25 years after this photograph was taken there were jet aircraft flying the worlds skies. Picture: Barry Cox collection. Photo: The News archive
2. Great scenes from Portsmouth
Just like today, hospitals in the past were always appealing for money.At one time. Portsmouth supported three hospitals, St Marys, the Royal and Priorsdean for infectious diseases which was opposite St Marys in Milton Road. We also had the Portsmouth Eye and Ear Hospital.In this photograph many are dressed as clowns and minstrels and a local bus has been decorated to attract attention to the appeal. Can anyone put a date to it? Picture: Barry Cox Photo: The News archive
3. Great scenes from Portsmouth
The Mikado Cafe, Palmerston Road, Southsea.The interior of the largest cafe along the south coast. Can you remember visiting at anytime? Photo: Barry Cox collection. Photo: The News archive
4. Great scenes from Portsmouth
When throat tablets were made on site. Postlethwaites chemist at 131, Fawcett Road, Southsea. Picture: Barry Cox collection Photo: The News archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.