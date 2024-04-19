15 jaw-dropping photos capturing life in Portsmouth's wonderful past

2 . Great scenes from Portsmouth

Just like today, hospitals in the past were always appealing for money.At one time. Portsmouth supported three hospitals, St Marys, the Royal and Priorsdean for infectious diseases which was opposite St Marys in Milton Road. We also had the Portsmouth Eye and Ear Hospital.In this photograph many are dressed as clowns and minstrels and a local bus has been decorated to attract attention to the appeal. Can anyone put a date to it? Picture: Barry Cox Photo: The News archive