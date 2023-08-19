News you can trust since 1877
38 stunning photos showing what Hilsea looked like decades ago

Be transported back in time and see what was happening and how the Hilsea area used to look.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Dec 2020, 11:24 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST

In this selection of images you will see photos from landmarks across the area.

This includes pictures of Hilsea Barracks, the Homeguard, the Hilsea Lido Lagoon and Hilsea Lido and cafe.

MORE RETRO: The Royal Navy warship which once rescued James Bond | 22 photos to take you back to Portsmouth in 1993

It also features photos of beauty contest, a visit by Winston Churchill and the filming of Tommy at the Lido.

The paddling pool and cafe at Hilsea Lido, Portsmouth, possibly in the late 1940s.

1. Memories of Hilsea

The paddling pool and cafe at Hilsea Lido, Portsmouth, possibly in the late 1940s.

Hilsea Lido Lagoon, Portsmouth Picture: Costen.co.uk

2. Memories of Hilsea

Hilsea Lido Lagoon, Portsmouth Picture: Costen.co.uk

Eileen Mackley in the back of the canoe on the moat at Hilsea Lido

3. Memories of Hilsea

Eileen Mackley in the back of the canoe on the moat at Hilsea Lido

The lagoon Hilsea Picture: Costen.co.uk

4. Memories of Hilsea

The lagoon Hilsea Picture: Costen.co.uk

