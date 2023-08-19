38 stunning photos showing what Hilsea looked like decades ago
Be transported back in time and see what was happening and how the Hilsea area used to look.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Dec 2020, 11:24 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST
In this selection of images you will see photos from landmarks across the area.
This includes pictures of Hilsea Barracks, the Homeguard, the Hilsea Lido Lagoon and Hilsea Lido and cafe.
It also features photos of beauty contest, a visit by Winston Churchill and the filming of Tommy at the Lido.
