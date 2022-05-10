In this selection you will see the amazing sight of HMS Eagle entering Portsmouth Harbour in June 1970, a truly special image of HMS Ark Royal berthing at South Railway Jetty Portsmouth in 1972 and a beautiful image of how HMS Dolphin the Royal Naval shore establishment at Fort Blockhouse, Gosport looked in 1975.
1. Royal Navy memories
HMS Maxton alongside at HMS Vernon in March 1974. The News PP828
2. Royal Navy memories
Sent in by Brian Small of Bedhampton we see HMS Excellent, Whale Island in the 1970's. Bottom right at her mooring is the Royal Yacht Britannia where she was always located when not in use.
The grey ship to the left is HMS Rame Head. She was a training ship later followed by HMS Bristol
Just above the playing field are the barrack blocks.
3. Royal Navy memories
HMS Norfolk at Portsmouth Naval Base in 1970. The News PP5018
4. Royal Navy memories
HMS Ark Royal
A marvellous photograph from Mike Nolans collection. HMS Ark Royal berthing at South Railway Jetty in 1972.
