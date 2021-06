Running has to be one of the most pleasurable pastimes and great for your mental health as well.

In this selection you will see Gosport, Havant, Hayling Island and Portsmouth marathon and half marathon events from the past.

Can you spot yourself in the sea of faces in these inspiring images.

1. Marathon and half marathon memories The Gosport & Fareham marathon in 1987. The News PP4960 Photo: The News archive Buy photo

2. Marathon and half marathon memories Havant Half marathon starting line, but what was the year? The News PP3746 Photo: The News archive Buy photo

3. Marathon and half marathon memories Runners of Gosport run the 10K marathon in 1993. The News PP4022 Photo: The News archive Buy photo

4. Marathon and half marathon memories 19th November 2017. Gosport Half Marathon, Alverstoke, Gosport. Pictured is: Start of the race. Picture: Neil Marshall (171338-1) Photo: The News archive Buy photo