The Girls Life Brigade parading across the Fratton Park turf about 1942. Theresa Proudlock (nee Clancy) is the second girl in a white blouse in the line furthest from the camera. Picture: Courtesy of Michael Proudlock
15 rare photos of Portsmouth parades from the past

You will see some interesting moments in time – and possibly a relative if you are lucky – in this nostalgic collection.

By Deborah Croker
Friday, 30th July 2021, 12:19 pm

Some of the included are: The 'largest parade ever witnessed' on Southsea Common in August 1913, members of the Royal Army Ordnance Corps parade at the lido about 1946, Portsmouth cadets from 1189 Squadron parading in Commercial Road, Portsmouth in 1964, 1190 Squadron ATC parading at Eastney barracks in 1942 and through North End, Portsmouth, in January 1944, a fancy dress parade at the 1953 Coronation street party in Methuen Road, Southsea and a ‘Miss Southsea’ beauty contest parade on South Parade Pier in the 1960s.

The birthday parade on Southsea Common for King George V probably between 1910 and 1914. Picture: Costen.co.uk

Bagpipes through Guildhall Square Wings for Victory week On May 28, 1943, the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Rt. Hon. Anthony Eden K.C. MP visited the city. It was Wings for Victory week and a large parade of servicemen and women plus the police paraded through the square. Eden can be seen on the platform at the rear, in the suit.

The 'largest parade ever witnessed' on Southsea Common in August 1913

Members of the Royal Army Ordnance Corps parade at the lido about 1946

