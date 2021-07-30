15 rare photos of Portsmouth parades from the past

Some of the included are: The 'largest parade ever witnessed' on Southsea Common in August 1913, members of the Royal Army Ordnance Corps parade at the lido about 1946, Portsmouth cadets from 1189 Squadron parading in Commercial Road, Portsmouth in 1964, 1190 Squadron ATC parading at Eastney barracks in 1942 and through North End, Portsmouth, in January 1944, a fancy dress parade at the 1953 Coronation street party in Methuen Road, Southsea and a ‘Miss Southsea’ beauty contest parade on South Parade Pier in the 1960s.