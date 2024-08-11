15 stunning rare old images of Nelson's Royal Navy flagship HMS Victory

Included are The Redoutable, a Temeraire class 74-gun ship of the French Navy engaging with the flag ship of Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson, HMS Victory at The Battle of Trafalgar in 1805. Four different incredible engravings that depict the wounding and death of Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson on the quarterdeck of his flagship at the Battle of Trafalgar fought between the Royal Navy and the combined fleets of France and Spain during the Napoleonic War of the Third Coalition on 21 October 1805 off Cape Trafalgar, Spain and the ‘HMS Victory’ being towed into Gibraltar with the body of Nelson afterwards.
You will also see an earlier image of HMS Victory, flagship of Admiral Sir John Jervis delivering a full broadside to the Spanish ship Salvador del Mundo at the Battle Cape St Vincent during the French Revolutionary Wars on 14 February 1797 near Cape St. Vincent, Portugal.
