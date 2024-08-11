15 stunning rare old images of Nelson's Royal Navy flagship HMS Victory

By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Apr 2022, 04:55 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 16:01 GMT
THERE are some incredible images dating back to 1797 for you to enjoy. In this selection you will see stunning pictures of naval life, some of HMS Victory in Portsmouth and others in Spain and Portugal.

Included are The Redoutable, a Temeraire class 74-gun ship of the French Navy engaging with the flag ship of Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson, HMS Victory at The Battle of Trafalgar in 1805. Four different incredible engravings that depict the wounding and death of Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson on the quarterdeck of his flagship at the Battle of Trafalgar fought between the Royal Navy and the combined fleets of France and Spain during the Napoleonic War of the Third Coalition on 21 October 1805 off Cape Trafalgar, Spain and the ‘HMS Victory’ being towed into Gibraltar with the body of Nelson afterwards.

You will also see an earlier image of HMS Victory, flagship of Admiral Sir John Jervis delivering a full broadside to the Spanish ship Salvador del Mundo at the Battle Cape St Vincent during the French Revolutionary Wars on 14 February 1797 near Cape St. Vincent, Portugal.

The 'HMS Victory' flying the signal 'England expects' at the Battle of Trafalgar, 21st October 1805. After Turner. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1. HMS Victory from the past

The 'HMS Victory' flying the signal 'England expects' at the Battle of Trafalgar, 21st October 1805. After Turner. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The Redoutable, a Temeraire class 74-gun ship of the line of the French Navy engages with the flag ship of Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson, HMS Victory atThe Battle of Trafalgar between the Royal Navy and the combined fleets of France and Spain during the Napoleonic War of the Third Coalition on 21 October 1805 off Cape Trafalgar, Spain.From an original painting by William Clarkson Stanfield. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. HMS Victory from the past

The Redoutable, a Temeraire class 74-gun ship of the line of the French Navy engages with the flag ship of Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson, HMS Victory atThe Battle of Trafalgar between the Royal Navy and the combined fleets of France and Spain during the Napoleonic War of the Third Coalition on 21 October 1805 off Cape Trafalgar, Spain.From an original painting by William Clarkson Stanfield. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Related topics:HMS VictoryRoyal NavyPortugalSpainFrance
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice